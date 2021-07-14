$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NYSE:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NYSE:PRTA) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.71. Prothena reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

PRTA stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $67.08.

In related news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

