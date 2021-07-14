-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 70.13% and a negative net margin of 291.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MedAvail by 35.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

