$0.23 EPS Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AVID) to announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Shares of NYSE AVID traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,632. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

