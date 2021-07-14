$0.21 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI stock remained flat at $$11.56 during trading hours on Friday. 16,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,446. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -581.00 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

