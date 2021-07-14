-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.12. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

