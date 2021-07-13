ZUSD Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $47,027.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00110356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00159657 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.77 or 1.00004731 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00956891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.