ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Major Shareholder Kirk Norman Brown Sells 145,499 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 145,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $7,683,802.19. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 195,021 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,337,147.75.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 105,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $4,457,989.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,303. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

