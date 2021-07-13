ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling Sells 46,697 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 46,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,096,912.53.

Jeffrey Zwelling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Jeffrey Zwelling sold 50,765 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,300.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jeffrey Zwelling sold 19,912 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $479,082.72.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $269,892.00.

Shares of ZipRecruiter stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

