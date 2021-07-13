Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:ZION) VP Sells $199,469.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:ZION) VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

