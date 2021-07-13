ZeuxCoin Trading Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $266,039.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 40% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.