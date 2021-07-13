Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 42,849 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 42,849 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $2,013,474.51.

ZNTL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,456. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

