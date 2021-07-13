Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Shares of ZEAL stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

