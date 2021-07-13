Zcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,457.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.08 or 0.06088180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.01442159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00142111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.01 or 0.00631615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.81 or 0.00421495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.94 or 0.00323303 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

