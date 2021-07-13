Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 16,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NYSE:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $2,592,320.00.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total transaction of $2,594,880.00.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $172.42. 273,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,089. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases primarily in Greater China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company's commercial products include Zejula for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

