Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canon (NYSE:CAJ) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Canon stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

