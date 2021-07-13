Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Hold

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Get Affirm alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist cut their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

AFRM traded down $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.21. 9,617,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.17. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affirm (AFRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.