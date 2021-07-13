Zacks Investment Research Lowers Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE SRC opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $82,079,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after acquiring an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,323,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

