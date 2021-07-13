Zacks Investment Research Lowers Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Hold

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of CMPI remained flat at $$5.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 24,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,706. The firm has a market cap of $118.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $43,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 122,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

