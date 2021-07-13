Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $98.35 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

