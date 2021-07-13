Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.21. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.29). Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 400.27% and a negative return on equity of 146.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viveve Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

