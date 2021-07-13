Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.21 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

