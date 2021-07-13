Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -120.10 and a beta of 1.62.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,612,000 after buying an additional 218,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,600,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

