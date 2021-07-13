Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Sotherly Hotels posted earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

