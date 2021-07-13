Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Billion

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $18.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.78 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $75.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.39 billion to $76.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.69.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.95. The stock had a trading volume of 568,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

