Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) will report earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.30). Peloton Interactive reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peloton Interactive.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,825 shares of company stock worth $33,821,516.

NYSE:PTON traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.31. 7,360,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,539,626. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

