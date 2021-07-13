Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Co. (NYSE:KLAC) to Post $3.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. (NYSE:KLAC) will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. KLA posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $314.02 on Tuesday. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

