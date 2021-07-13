Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Hasbro posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

NYSE:HAS opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $14,362,500.00. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 156,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $14,866,784.76.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

