Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NYSE:FRPT) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NYSE FRPT traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 270,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,864. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,174 shares of company stock worth $4,983,879.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.