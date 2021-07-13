Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

