Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.
Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CORE stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.
Core-Mark Company Profile
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.
