Zacks: Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

CASY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.64. 2,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,052. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

