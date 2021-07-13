Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $4.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Western Digital by 21.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 26,114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Western Digital by 127.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

