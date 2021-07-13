Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.55) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.86) to ($3.23). Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

MTN traded down $8.29 on Thursday, hitting $315.71. 5,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $175.62 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

