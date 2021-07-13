Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.53 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.75 billion to $23.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $9.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.99. The firm has a market cap of $381.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

