Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NYSE:PODD) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

NYSE PODD traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,799. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $185.24 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.08, for a total value of $2,690,800.00. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,935.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

