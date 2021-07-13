Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will report sales of $21.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,372. The company has a market cap of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.10. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

