Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report sales of $29.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California reported sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $134.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $137.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $190.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.22 million to $200.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

PACB traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,240. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $53.69.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

