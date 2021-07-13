Zacks: Analysts Expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). OneSpaWorld posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler sold 25,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 315,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $825.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.57.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

