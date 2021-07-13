Zacks: Analysts Expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to post sales of $295.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock worth $30,748,292. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after buying an additional 5,194,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $267,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,661,000 after buying an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $155,056,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after buying an additional 485,849 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.21. The stock had a trading volume of 40,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,043. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.76.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

