Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.32. HealthEquity reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other HealthEquity news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,935 shares of company stock worth $1,776,579.

HealthEquity stock opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.