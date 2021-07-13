Zacks: Analysts Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $923.22 Million

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to report sales of $923.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.00 million and the lowest is $846.06 million. GMS reported sales of $802.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMS. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,750,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 249,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

