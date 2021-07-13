Zacks: Analysts Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $867.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will announce $867.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $893.85 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.50.

CRL stock opened at $384.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.95. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $179.57 and a 1-year high of $386.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

