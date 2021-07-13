Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $22.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.36 million to $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $3,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.