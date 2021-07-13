Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Shutterstock reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,433 shares of company stock valued at $18,601,530 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 115.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.99. 1,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,805. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.09. Shutterstock has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

