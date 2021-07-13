Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. salesforce.com posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

CRM stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $181.93 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,019.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,789 shares of company stock worth $90,432,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

