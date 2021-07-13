Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NYSE:NVAX) to report earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($1.29). Novavax posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($6.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $30.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $48.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,003.00. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $1,104,349.83.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $188.36 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

