Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.58. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Shares of NYSE LESL traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,785. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56. Insiders sold 15,211,100 shares of company stock valued at $409,314,981 over the last quarter.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

