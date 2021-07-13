Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,022 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NYSE:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,776,452.48.

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50.

Shares of TSLA traded down $12.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $672.75. 589,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,678,707. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

