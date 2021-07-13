Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,376,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $140,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Yum China by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 7.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Yum China by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Yum China stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

