Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Yalla Group stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,391. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -821.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

