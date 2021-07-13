Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane Sells 1,984 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $236,750.72.

Shares of XYL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.64. 641,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,409. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.56. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

